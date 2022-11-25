Nine arrested for murder of PMK leader in Villupuram

Police told TNM that the murder was over a personal grudge.

Nine people have been arrested after a Pattali Makkal Kachi (PMK) leader, Adithyan was murdered on Thursday, November 24, late at night. Speaking to TNM, Superintendent of Police(SP) for Villupuram N Shreenatha, said the a case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) 147 (punishment for rioting) and 148 (rioting). The victim was found dead at Kaviyampulliyur in Villupuram district with his throat slit.

The SP also said that the Adithyan had been murdered was personally motivated by a distant relative of the victim and was over a grudge about an earlier panchayat election.

There was a tense atmosphere in the area following the murder, reports say. A heavy police posse is camping in the area led by SP and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)to prevent any untoward incidents. Police dispersed a mob who tried to create an issue on the road.

It is to be noted that the PMK is primarily considered the political arm of the MBC Vanniyar community who are powerful in pockets of northern Tamil Nadu.

Reports also say that a heavy contingent of police will be deployed in the area for a few more days to prevent any untoward incident from happening.

With Inputs IANS