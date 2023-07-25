Nilgiris records 38 cm rainfall, heavy rains to continue in 7 districts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai city will receive moderate rainfall for the next three days, starting Tuesday, July 25.

news Weather

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has predicted heavy rainfall for seven districts including Tiruvallur, Ranipet, the ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni and Nilgiris on Tuesday, July 25. The heavy spell is expected to continue on Wednesday, July 26, in Nilgiris and parts of Coimbatore. A thunderstorm and lightning warning has also been announced for Karaikal and Puducherry.

Chennai city is likely to experience moderate rainfall with thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 25 and 26. Light to moderate rains will continue in the city till the end of the week, RMC said. Maximum temperature is likely to be 32-33 Â°C and minimum temperature is likely to be around 26 Â°C in Chennai and neighbouring areas for the next 48 hours.

According to RMCâ€™s forecast, Avalanche in the Nilgiris district received 38 centimetres of rainfall since July 24, while Chinnakalar in Coimbatore recorded 12 centimetres. Parts of Chennai have recorded two to three centimetres of rain.

The low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression by July 26 and the depression is likely to move across Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, RMC added.