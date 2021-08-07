Night curfew to be from 9 pm to 5 am across Karnataka: New COVID-19 guidelines

Weekend curfew is being imposed in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra.

news COVID-19

The Karnataka government issued detailed guidelines in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting reviewing the pandemic situation on August 6.

The order dated August 6 issued by the Principal Secretary Revenue Department (Disaster Management) Tushar Giri Nath said all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and large congregations are prohibited. However, marriages, family functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 100 people strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, while cremation and funerals will be allowed with a maximum of 20 people. The order also stated that religious places like temples, mosques and churches would be allowed to open.

According to the order, it was suggested by the health experts that additional containment measures need to be imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Weekend curfew is being imposed in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra and the night curfew in force across the state will begin from 9 PM itself instead of 10 PM (it will be from 9 PM to 5 AM). Districts that are bordering Maharashtra where weekend curfew will be applicable are â€” Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi. Similarly, districts bordering Kerala are Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara.

In guidelines for districts where weekend curfew will be imposed, the government said, movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between Friday 9 pm to Monday 5 am, except for essential and emergency activities. It said, shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 5 am to 2 pm. Street vendors, Public Distribution System shops, and standalone liquor shops and outlets for takeaways only are also allowed to function from 5 am to 2 pm.

Home delivery of all items shall be encouraged 24x7 to minimize movement of individuals outside their homes, while restaurants and eateries shall be allowed only for takeaway and home delivery, it added.

Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminal is allowed for facilitating the movement of passengers by air, rail and road, but the movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents and tickets and strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Movement of employees of organisations dealing with emergency and essential services shall be allowed on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective organisation or institution, it added.

Read: Karnataka announces weekend curfew in some districts, night curfew timing extended

Also read: Karnataka: Schools to reopen for Class 9, 10 and PUC students from Aug 23