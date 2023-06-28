Nifty and Sensex touch new heights

The two Indian stock markets on Wednesday touched a new high with the Nifty of NSE touching 18,982.05 and the Sensex of the BSE at 63,984.84 points.

The Nifty opened at 18,908.15 points and touched a high of 18,982.05 points and a low of 18,861.35 points.

"Nifty all-time high reflects the confluence of two factors, namely, the relative earnings resilience of India Inc. based on strong bottom-up drivers in a difficult global macro environment and post late start, the encouraging recent progress of monsoons across India," Trideep Bhattacharya, CIO-Equities, Edelweiss Mutual Fund said.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 63,701.78 points and touched a high of 63,984.84 points.