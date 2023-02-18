NIA recovers airgun, weapons from alleged Popular Front members in Rajasthan

The case pertains to information received that Sadiq Sarraf and Mohammed Asif, both allegedly belonging to PFI, along with its office bearers, members, and cadres, indulged in unlawful activities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, 18 February, said that they have seized digital devices, an airgun, sharp weapons, and incriminating documents after conducting raids at seven locations belonging to the alleged members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Rajasthan. According to sources, the raids are being carried out at Kota, Bhilwara, Sawai, Madhopur, Bundi and other places. These locations are the residential and commercial premises of the suspects in the case.

The raids started early Saturday morning. "They were working for PFI and were holding senior posts in the organisation. Recently, we recorded a statement of the accused, who disclosed to us about them. We have also gathered pieces of evidence after which raids were conducted," the source said.

The case pertains to information received from reliable sources that Sadiq Sarraf and Mohammed Asif, both allegedly belonging to PFI, along with its office bearers, members, and cadres, indulged in unlawful activities. The case was initially registered suo-moto by the NIA on September 19, 2022. The source added that there were possibilities of arrests in the matter.