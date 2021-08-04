NIA raids residence of ex-Cong Karnataka MLAâ€™s son over suspected link to IS

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials were questioning BM Pashaâ€™s family in connection with the case of his missing granddaughter from 2019.

news Crime

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 4 conducted a raid on the residence of BM Pasha, son of three-time Congress MLA and writer, late BM Idinabba, for alleged terror links. NIA sleuths conducted the raids in connection with the disappearance of Idinabbaâ€™s granddaughter in a case suspected to be linked to the terror organisation, Islamic State. The sleuths questioned the family on the missing woman, sources say. As many as 25 officers conducted the raid and questioned the family.

Two years ago, 17 persons went missing from Kerala, including Idinabba's granddaughter and her husband. She was married to an MBA graduate in Kerala, who did not return from Sri Lanka, where he was pursuing higher education. It is suspected that he went to Muscat, Qatar, to reach Syria and join ISIS. Since then, his wife, the great-granddaughter of Idinabba also went missing, sources said.

Kerala internal security division and intelligence agencies have taken up investigation along with the NIA in this case.

An Economic Times report stated that the police personnel from the city have been providing protection to the family. The report also stated Pashaâ€™s family members had allegedly subscribed to the YouTube channels pertaining to IS.

Idinabba entered politics in 1938 with Indian National Congress and was elected as Member of Legislative Assembly from Ullal constituency for three terms in 1967, 1985 and 1989. The MLA worked extensively for the development of Kannada language when he held the post of president of Kannada Development Authority. He also wished for madrasas to adopt Kannada language. Idinabba died in Ullal on April 11, 2009, from old age, in a private hospital near his residence. He was 88.