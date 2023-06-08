NIA raids 7 locations in Jharkhand, Bihar in 2018 murder case involving CPI(Maoist)

The places were searched in connection with the murder of Naresh Singh, who was abducted and killed in November 2018.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently conducted searches at seven locations in Jharkhand and Bihar in connection with the murder of Naresh Singh Bhokta by CPI(Maoist), a banned terrorist organisation, an official said here on Thursday, June 8.



Bhokta was abducted and killed on November 2, 2018, after being labelled as a police informer by the top leadership and Naxal cadres of CPI (Maoist) at a so-called 'Jan Adalat' (public hearing) called by the banned terrorist outfit. His body was found near the village Badhai Bigha under the Madanpur police station of Aurangabad district in Bihar.



The probe agency conducted searches on the premises of the accused and suspects in Gaya and Aurangabad districts of Bihar and Palamu in Jharkhand.



"The searches were conducted on the residential premises of five arrested commanders and two suspected overground workers/supporters of the CPI (Maoist). The searches led to the seizure of various digital devices, mobile phones, SIM cards, along with incriminating documents," said the official.



The Bihar Police were initially investigating the case, but the NIA took over the case on June 4, 2022. A total of nine persons have been arrested in the case so far. In February 2023, the NIA filed a supplementary charge sheet against one accused person Ajay Singh Bhokta.

"During investigations, the NIA discovered the involvement of top CPI (Maoist) commanders in the murder conspiracy and had recovered the weapons and vehicles used in the killing," said the official.