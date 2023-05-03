NIA raids 12 locations in J&K in terror conspiracy case

The NIA conducted raids at eight places in Pulwama district, one each in Kulgam, Anantnag and Budgam districts, and one location in Poonch district.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, May 2, conducted raids at 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in the Pakistan-backed terror conspiracy case, an official said. The NIA conducted raids at eight places in Pulwama district, one each in Kulgam, Anantnag and Budgam districts, and one location in Poonch district. The case is related to the alleged hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and in cyberspace, and plans by proscribed terrorist organisations to execute violent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms.

The terrorist outfits involved in the conspiracy were identified as Laskhar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, besides others. Searches were also carried out in the premises of cadres and hybrid overground workers allegedly linked with the affiliates and offshoots of these organisations.

Initial investigations by the NIA indicated that these workers and cadres were involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs or magnetic bombs, IEDs, cash, narcotics, and small weapons.

The NIA had registered a case on June 21, 2022 about the terror conspiracy.