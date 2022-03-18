NIA files chargesheet against two in TN for posts 'advocating ISIS ideology'

The NIA found that A S Bava Bharuddeen and J Ziyavuddin Baqavi were allegedly recruiting youths across the state for establishing an Islamic State under ISIS.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against two persons -- A S. Bava Bharuddeen(42) of Mananrgudi in Tiruvarur district and J. Ziyavuddin Baqavi (41) of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district for allegedly favouring ISIS.

The case registered in Madurai pertains to Mohammed Iqbal using his Facebook account "Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street" to upload posts that denigrated a particular community and fomented communal disharmony among different religions in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

The NIA later took over the case in April 2021 from the Madurai police and on further investigation found that Mohammed Iqbal was a member of an Islamic outfit Hizb- Ut- Tahrir which was an affiliated unit of ISIS.

NIA in the investigation, according to sources in the agency, found that he was involved in radicalising youths to establish an Islamic state and enforce a draft constitution written by a radical Islamic preacher, Taqi- al-Din- al- Nabani.

On further investigation, the investigating agency found that Bava and Baqavi were working in tandem with Mohammed Iqbal and were allegedly recruiting youths across the state for establishing an Islamic State under ISIS. The duo was also found to have been involved in radicalising and indoctrinating the youths.

The charge sheet also states that both Bava and Baqavi had used several social media sites to establish new cells in the state for establishing ISIS.

Earlier, a charge sheet was filed against the two accused in May last year.

The two accused are members of an extremist Islamic outfit named Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) which is affiliated to ISIS, the NIA official said.

Bahrudeen and Baqavi were organising meetings to recruit members and also conducting secret classes to indoctrinate, radicalise and motivate youth to work towards establishment of Islamic State / Khilafah by overthrowing the Government of India, the official said.

They had also conspired to establish new cells in various districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala through social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, etc. in order to spread the ideology of HuT, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

