NIA files chargesheet against Kerala students who were booked under UAPA

The chargesheet has been filed against Alan Suhaib and Thaha Fasal, who were arrested in connection with the case; and against absconding accused CP Usman.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Kerala students Alan Shuaib (20) and Thaha Fasal (24), who were arrested in November 2019, for allegedly distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets in Kozhikode. The chargesheet, which was submitted at the Ernakulam NIA Special Court on Monday, has also been filed against CP Usman (40), who is still absconding.

The three have been charged under section 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

The case was originally registered on November 1, 2019, at Pantheerankavu police station, Kozhikode, after Alan and Thaha were arrested with certain documents in their house. Their arrest came three days after the Kerala police’s Thunderbolt team had gunned down four alleged Maoists in Palakkad’s Attapadi. The NIA took over the case in December.

“Accused 1 (Alan) and Accused 2 (Thaha) were arrested with incriminating documents and propaganda material supporting CPI (Maoist), while they were conducting a meeting with Accused 3 (Usman), who had managed to escape from the scene of the crime,” the NIA said in its statement.

“The investigation has established that the arrested accused and the absconding accused are members of the proscribed terrorist organisation, CPI (Maoist) and that they had conducted secret meetings as well as committed certain unlawful activities for furthering the terrorist cause of CPI (Maoist) in Kerala,” NIA said.

Under the UAPA, CPI (Maoist) is a banned organisation. The amended version of the draconian anti-terrorism act allows the central government to designate a person as a “terrorist”.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M) also distanced themselves from the students, who said they are part of the CPI (Marxist). Many, including those from the party, slammed the CM for using UAPA against the students.

Alan is a law student while Thaha is a journalism student.

The NIA said that further investigation in the case is still going on.