NIA files chargesheet against 11 in PFI conspiracy case in Hyderabad

The chargesheet against the accused -- 10 persons from Telangana and one person from Andhra Pradesh -- was filed before the NIA Special Court in Hyderabad on December 29.

news Hyderabad News

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 11 people accused of being involved in organising “terror training camps” and recruitment of youngsters for the banned Popular Front of India in Telangana, an official said on Friday, December 30. The chargesheet against the accused -- 10 persons belonging to Telangana and one person from Andhra Pradesh -- was filed before the NIA Special Court in Hyderabad on Thursday, a spokesperson of NIA said.

The case was initially registered on July 4 at the VI-Town police station in Telangana's Nizamabad district and was later re-registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 26. "Investigations have revealed that the accused persons were radicalising gullible Muslim youth and recruiting them into the PFI through speeches filled with hatred and venom against the government of India as well as other organisations and individuals," the NIA spokesperson said.

"Once recruited into the PFI (Popular Front of India), Muslim youths were sent to training camps organised by the PFI under the cover and guise of yoga classes and physical education…," the NIA official alleged. “In the ‘beginners course’, they were trained in the use of everyday articles (such as knives, sickles and iron rods) to kill a person by attacking vulnerable body parts such as throat, stomach and head, and for the commission of terror acts", the spokesperson also alleged.

Read: Opinion: The ban on PFI will not address the context that made its rise possible

The official said Abdul Khader, Abdul Ahad, Abdul Saleem, Shaik Shadullah, Feroz Khan, Mohammad Osman, Syed Yahiya Sameer, Shaik Imran alias Imran Qureshi, Mohd Abdul Mubeen and Mohammad Irfan of Telangana, and Shaik Iliyas Ahmed of Andhra Pradesh were charge-sheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.