Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Karimnagar town of Telangana on Thursday, August 10. The search was conducted at a house of a person suspected to have links with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). A team of NIA officials from Hyderabad began the search early this morning at a house in the Karkhana Gadda area.
Personnel of Armed Reserve police were deployed in the area as part of the security arrangements during the searches. A resident of Hussaini Pura was suspected to have links with PFI. The person is reported to have gone abroad for employment. The NIA team was questioning his family members.