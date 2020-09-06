NIA chargesheets two for stealing hardware from indigenous aircraft carrier in Kochi

The accused persons, Bihar and Rajasthan natives, were engaged as contract employees for painting work in the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier built in Kochi.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two people in the case pertaining to theft of computer devices from an under construction indigenous aircraft carrier in the Cochin Shipyard. Sumit Kumar Singh of Bihar's Munger district and Daya Ram of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district were chargesheeted on Friday under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act, an NIA spokesperson said.

The case pertains to criminal trespass and theft of critical electronic components, including processors, Random Access Memory (RAM) and Solid State Drives, installed aboard the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) under construction at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), between July and September, 2019, the spokesperson said.

The case was originally registered at Ernakulam Town South Police Station in Kochi on September 16 last year on a complaint of the Deputy General Manager, IAC Project, Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

The NIA registered a fresh case on September 26 last year and took over the investigation from the Kerala police. After an extensive investigation spread over many states for nine months, the NIA said that it zeroed in on the two accused.

They were arrested from their respective locations in Bihar and Rajasthan, and after questioning, they confessed to the crime, NIA officials said. The accused were engaged as contract employees for painting work aboard the IAC between February and September, 2019.

While working aboard the IAC, they observed the computer systems' functioning on the warship and conspired to commit theft of the computer hardware components for monetary gain, an official said.

Both the accused, between the second week of July and first week of September last year, trespassed into the IAC and stole critical computer hardware, knowing that the same pertains to the security of the nation and hence is restricted, the NIA official said.

In September last year, the accused sold one stolen processor before the theft was detected, the official said.

In late September last year, they left Ernakulam for their native places, along with the remaining stolen property, that was recovered after their arrest by the NIA on June 10 this year, the official added.

