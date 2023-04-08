NIA busts racket working for LTTE revival, one held in Chennai

In a crackdown on Indo-Sri Lankan illegal drugs and arms trade, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple places belonging to suspects in Chennai. The NIA also arrested a man and seized a huge cache of cash, gold bars, digital devices, drugs and documents along with other incriminating material on Thursday, April 6.

The agency began investigations into the racket in July 2022 and suspected that the drugs and arms trade was being used to allegedly revive the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Till now, the NIA has made fourteen arrests including the latest arrest on Thursday. In December 2022, 13 accused were arrested during raids in 21 locations across Tamil Nadu.

Investigations into the case have revealed that the proceeds of drugs and arms trade in Sri Lanka were received in India through hawala agents, including one Shahid Ali of Chennai. It was further found that the hawala transactions were done through hotels and businesses based in Mannady, Chennai. Thursday's seizure included Rs 68 lakh in Indian currency and 1,000 Singapore Dollars, nine gold biscuits (total of 300 grams) from the shop of Shahid Ali. NIA has also recovered Rs 12 lakh in Indian currency from the hotel Orange Palace in Chennai.

The suspect arrested following Thursday's searches was identified as Ayyappan Nandhu. He is suspected of managing the drug trade on behalf of Muhammed Asmin, a Sri Lankan refugee and a drug trafficker who had conspired with other accused to revive LTTE through drugs and arms trade.