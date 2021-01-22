NIA arrests member of alleged 'Jihadi' outfit in Tamil Nadu

The case relates to an FIR filed by the Tamil Nadu police in April 2018 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Thursday, said that it had arrested a man allegedly belonging to a 'jihadi' gang named 'Shahadat is our Goal' in connection with the 'Tamil Nadu jihad' case. An NIA official said that the agency arrested 25-year-old Mohammed Rashid, a resident of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu. The NIA case is based on an FIR registered by the Tamil Nadu police in April 2018 in Keelakarai police station in Ramanathapuram district under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act after the arrest of accused Mohamed Rifas, Muparish Ahmed and Abupakkar Sithik.

The state police had recovered lethal weapons including swords along with pamphlets pertaining to 'Shahadat is our Goal' from their possession. Sheik Dawood aka Seik Thavuthu, Ahamed Imithyash, Hameed Asfar, Liyakath Ali, Sajith Ahamed and Rizwan Mohammad were also arrested during the ensuing investigation, authorities had said.

The NIA had taken over the probe in January 2019. The NIA official said that searches were conducted by the agency at the premises of the accused persons in May 2019 and Mohammed Rashid was identified as an active member of the gang.

"Scrutiny of forensically retrieved data from the seized digital devices and their email and social media accounts, has revealed that the accused including Rashid had conducted multiple conspiracy meetings under the leadership of Sheik Dawood aka Seik Thavuthu and Mohamed Rifas aka Mohamed Rigbass with the intention of allegedly waging violence in Tamil Nadu, as part of their efforts to establish Islamic rule (Sharia)," the official said. Adding that the accused was involved in a conspiracy, the official said that he had attempted to procure illegal firearms.

Rashid was produced before a special NIA Court in Chennai and was sent to judicial custody. The agency added that further investigation will continue in this case.