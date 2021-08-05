NIA arrests four alleged ISIS operatives after searches in J&K, Karnataka

The group, according to the NIA, had been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram.

news Crime

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday arrested four people as it conducted simultaneous searches in Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka in connection with terror activities of a group propagating the violent ideology of ISIS, an official said. An NIA spokesperson said the searches were carried out along with local police units at five locations â€” three in Kashmir and one each in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. The arrested accused have been identified as Obaid Hamid of Srinagar, Muzammil Hassan Bhat of Bandipora, Ammar Abdul Rahman of Mangaluru and Shankar Venkatesh Perumal of Bengaluru, he said.

The case pertains to terrorist activities of a group led by one Mohammed Ameen of Kerala, the official said. He said three people â€” Ameen and his associates Mushab Anuvar and Rahees Rashid â€” were arrested in March after preliminary examination. The group has allegedly been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent ideology, and radicalising and recruiting new members to the terror module, the NIA official said.

The National Investigation Agency had registered a case against seven known and other unnamed persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on March 5, 2021. The NIA official said the group of radicalised individuals, under the leadership of Ameen, and having pledged allegiance to the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS had identified certain people in Kerala and Karnataka for targeted killing.

After the decline of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, Ameen visited Kashmir in March, 2020 for Hijrah' (religious migration). Authorities said that here, he allegedly raised funds in association with Kashmir-based accused â€” Mohammad Waqar Lone and his associates, on behalf of the terrorist outfit.

As part of the conspiracy, funds were also transferred to Lone by the accused in the case through banking channels and digital payment methods on the directions of Ameen, the official said. Ameen and his associates were allegedly radicalising gullible Muslim youths to take part in unlawful activities in India, and had been successful in expanding the network in Kashmir and part of Kerala and Karnataka, the NIA official said.

The searches on Wednesday were conducted at the premises of those who were continuously in touch with Ameen and his associates through various groups and channels on encrypted chat platforms and had raised funds for furtherance of activities of ISIS, he said.

During searches, several digital devices, including laptops, mobile phones, hard disk drives, pen drives, multiple SIM cards of different service providers and incriminating documents were seized, the official said. Further investigation is ongoing.