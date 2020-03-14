NHAI plans to shorten Salem-Bengaluru route by 25 kms, calls for tenders

The planned route will go via Rajakottai and Palacode and will help drivers skip Hosur town.

People travelling between Salem and Bengaluru can now hope to reach Bengaluru a bit faster as the government is planning to shorten a stretch of the highway NH 844.

According to a report, the project will cost Rs 2,061 crore and will involve construction of a new route via Rajakottai and Palacode. This will shorten the distance to Bengaluru by 25 kilometres. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had earlier upgraded the state highway between Malur and Adhiyaman Kottai as NH 844.

The project consists of three phases -- the first phase will cover the 23-kilometre distance between Neraluru in Karnataka and Thorapalli Agraharam in Tamil Nadu. The second phase will extend from Thorapalli Agraharam to Jittandahalli and the third phase will extend from Jittandahalli to Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu.

The NHAI has now called for tenders for phases 2 and 3 of the project which falls exclusively in Tamil Nadu. The NHAI has also completed a declaration of land acquisition for 80% of the land required for the project in Tamil Nadu and will soon be fixing the compensation for it.

Once the construction is over, the commuters will be able to reach Bengaluru a bit quicker and it will also help travelers avoid Hosur town on their way to Bengaluru.

Apart from this, a few other road infrastructure projects between Chennai and Bengaluru have also been announced to ease travel of commuters.

Work on the Chennai-Bengaluru expressway will begin in 2020, according to the recent Union Budget. The project, which has been on the cards since 2011, will be a 262-kilometre long six-lane road between Sriperumbudur near Chennai to Hoskote. The Union government approved the project seven years later and the NHAI was scheduled to begin work in 2019. The four-laning of the 51-kilometre stretch between Krishnagiri and Hosur is also coming up under the Bharatmala project.