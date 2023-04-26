NHAI mulls banning two-wheelers on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is mulling the possibility of banning two-wheelers from the main carriageway of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. The new expressway was inaugurated in March this year and makes connectivity between the two cities easier by reducing the travel time to 90 minutes.

According to reports, the decision is being considered in view of safety concerns related to the expressway. "Two-wheelers, three-wheelers and agricultural vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the access-controlled part of the highway. The service roads, however, can be used by vehicles banned from the main portion of the expressway, if and when the proposal gets approved," a Times of India report quoted an NHAI official as saying. However, the decision is yet to be approved.

Stating that the average speed of vehicles on the expressway was 120 kmph-140 kmph, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha had also said that trucks should be plying on the extreme left lane. The middle lanes ought to be used by cars travelling above 80kmph, and the lane at the extreme right should be left free.

Just days ago, a family of five died in a car accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway when the tyre of the vehicle they were travelling in suffered a blowout, as they were overspeeding.