NHAI cautions against fake FASTags being sold online

The NHAI also explained how people could purchase genuine FASTags.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a warning to people who were allegedly selling fake FASTags online. In a statement on its website, the agency said that the fake FASTags issued would not be valid to cross toll plazas in the country.

The NHAI explained that some fraudsters were selling fake FASTags online and these tags are designed to make them appear as if they were from organisations such as NHAI or the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL). It also mentioned that valid FASTags can be purchased online only through the website of the IHMCL or the â€˜MyFASTagâ€™ app.

FASTags could also be purchased through listed issuer banks and their authorised Point of Sale agents. The details of the listed issuer banks are available on the website of the IHMCL. The NHAI has also asked people to report instances of fraudsters selling such fake FASTags online to the NHAI helpline at 1033 or through an e-mail to etc.nodal@ihmcl.com.

The FASTag is a prepaid electronic tag that enables automatic deduction of toll fee and lets the vehicle pass through the toll plaza without stopping for cash transactions. It was introduced by the NHAI for electronic toll collection at toll plazas in India, to remove bottlenecks and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user-fee as per the notified rates. It was made mandatory for all four-wheeler vehicles from January 1 2021 by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. FASTags could be purchased at the authorized point-of-sale locations and vehicle users could also purchase a FASTag with a valid registration certificate(RC) of their vehicles and get an NHAI FASTag free of cost.

The Ministry had mandated fitment of FASTag in 'M' and 'N' categories of motor vehicles with effect from January 1, 2021. Category 'M' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers, and the category 'N' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods.

With IANS inputs