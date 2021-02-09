NGO helps renovate Hyderabad school after TNM reports on school condition

The school with 150 odd students was poorly maintained with faulty electricity connection and lacked basic amenities such as benches.

A city-based Non-Profit Orgnisation called Street Cause stepped forward to help renovate a school in Telangana. The non-profit led by students from various schools reached out to K Raju, the headmaster of the primary school at Tadiparthy in Yacharam Mandal of Telangana after reading a report about the schoolâ€™s dilapidated condition on The News Minute.

Street Cause along with 100 Smiles Charity Foundation helped renovate the school which was struggling to get funds for repair and renovation. The school with 150 odd students was poorly maintained with faulty electricity connection and also lacked basic amenities such as benches.

The Tadiparthy village is located within the Hyderabad pharma city project. The villagers had opposed the pharma project at the time of the public hearing. The village sarpanch D Ramesh had then claimed that the village was neglected by officials since they voted against the project.

Raju took charge of the school in 2013, at the time the school had won awards for the best school from Rangareddy district; â€œWe won for education, sanitation and overall performance from the district collector for two consecutive years," said the headmaster to TNM then. But the school went into a state of neglect since then, even the water supply to toilets was affected. Raju had also written to the Education Department to help convert the dilapidated room in the school into a classroom but again had received no response.

The headmasters of the primary schools are sanctioned Rs 10,000 by the state government for the school maintenance which Raju said was not enough to undertake repairs. These funds were instead used for awareness programmes and activities to attract students to join the government school.

After TNM reported on the school and appealed to the public for help in 2019, students form Street Cause assisted the school by getting it painted, fixing electrical issues, provided 25 benches and planted trees around the school.

"They also provided us with a computer and a projector. This will greatly help the students," said Raju to TNM, "When we reopened the school, all the parents were really happy and appreciated the uplift. Our whole village is thankful for the gesture," he added.