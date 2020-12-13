NFH Survey: Telangana sees slight increase in sex ratio, infant mortality rate dips

70% of the children under five years are suffering from anemia, reveals the survey.

The state of Telangana has seen a slight increase in sex ratio in the last five years according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Survey which was released by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsha Vardhan showed that the total sex ratio of the state is 1049 (per 1000 males). In rural areas it is 1070 and in Urban areas it is 1015.

In 2016, the total sex ratio of the state was 1007, while it was 977 in urban areas and 1035 in rural areas. The sex ratio at the time of birth for children in the last five years (from 2015-2016) has also increased to 894 from 872 . However, the sex ratio at the time of birth for children seems to be still a concerning issue.

When it comes to infant mortality rate, in the last four years the Neonatal mortality rate has come down to 16.8 from 20 for every 1000 births, while Infant mortality rate (IMR) decreased to 26.4 from 27.4. Under 5years mortality rate (U5MR) saw a decrease from 31.7 to 29.5 in the state.

In all sorts of child/infant mortality rates, rural Telangana is higher than Urban Telangana. The NNMR is 18.8 for 1000 births in rural areas it is 13.8 in Urban and IMR is 29.3 in rural Telangana it is 22.0 in Urban, while U5MR rate is 32.4 in rural Telangana it is 24.7 in Urban.

In a distressing indicator, children under five years in the state are not having required height and weight, even witnessing stunt in the growth. A total of 70% of children under 6 years age group are suffering from anemia, this was 60% in 2015-16.

NFHS-5 fieldwork for Telangana was conducted between 30 June, 2019 to 14 November, 2019 by Karvy Data Management Services Ltd. Information was said to have gathered from 27,351 households, 27 518 women, and 3,863 men.