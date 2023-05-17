Next Karnataka CM still undecided, Siddaramaiah remains frontrunner

Though Siddaramaiah is the frontrunner, DK Shivakumar has not agreed to any terms, and remains insistent that he be given a chance.

Multiple meetings to decide the next Karnataka Chief Minister have taken place in Delhi between Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, and Congress leaders, however a formula has not been agreed upon. Though Siddaramaiah is the frontrunner, DK Shivakumar has not agreed to any terms, and remains insistent that he be given a chance to become the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, celebrations are underway at Siddaramaiah’s residence in Bengaluru and Mysuru as his supporters firmly believe he will be the next CM.

“Getting DKS to agree to terms is crucial before finalising and announcing Siddaramaiah’s name. There will be one more meeting, which will be helmed by KC Venugopal and Ranjeet Singh Surjewala, and hopefully a formula will be arrived at,” a top Congress leader told TNM.

Though many media reports claim that Siddaramaiah’s name has been decided, sources TNM spoke to said that Siddarmaiah is the frontrunner, however the final decision has not been taken.

The Congress is looking at three scenarios. The first is that Siddaramaiah will be CM and DKS the Deputy CM. The second scenario is that Siddaramaiah will be CM and DKS will become CM after 2 or 2.5 years. The final scenario is that DKS will now take oath as Deputy CM and be made CM after 2 or 2.5 years.

“The party cannot take any decision without taking both these leaders together with us. They are both vital to us. Moreover, DKS is the PCC chief, there is no way we will announce a decision without hearing him out,” the source said.