Newly-wed man drowns in Kerala lake while taking selfies

Regilal and his wife, who got married on March 14, were spending time on the lakefront near Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode when the incident occured.

In a tragic incident on Monday, April 4, a newly-wed couple who had been married for less than a month, fell into a lake in Keralaâ€™s Kozhikode district while they were taking selfies. While the woman was rescued by authorities, the man, identified as Regilal, drowned. Regilal and his wife, who got married on March 14, had reached a tourist location near Kuttiyadi on Monday morning and were spending time on the lakefront.

However, as they were taking pictures of themselves, they suddenly fell into the lake which had a strong undertow, police said. While local residents and others swung into action to rescue them, Regilal tragically drowned. The Peruvanamuzhy police have registered a case and an official said Regilalâ€™s body has been recovered. The police are preparing the inquest, the official said. "We are yet to ascertain if it was a post-wedding photo shoot which was in progress. We can determine this after we conduct the probe. The woman was rescued from the lake and she is now under treatment," the official said.

Meanwhile, in February 2022, a 17-year-old girl who travelled to Idukki from Kochi for a trip accidentally drowned in the Idukki reservoir while taking selfies. The New Indian Express reported that the girl Isha had travelled there with eight other friends, and had gone trekking in Anchuruli. However, when they stepped into the reservoir to take pictures, Isha began to drown. In trying to save her, the report says, six other girls stepped into the water and started to drown themselves. A local resident who had reportedly accompanied the party while trekking, saw the incident and was able to rescue the six girls, but they reportedly could not find Isha. Her body was later recovered from the reservoir by fire officials.

With IANS inputs