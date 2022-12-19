Newborn dropped from Hyderabad building dies, cops yet to trace parents

The newborn, who was dropped from a building in Hyderabad’s Kushaiguda neighbourhood on December 18, succumbed to her injuries later in the day.

A newborn female infant who was dropped from a building in Hyderabad’s Kushaiguda neighbourhood on Sunday, December 18, passed away on the same day. However, the circumstances of the baby’s death are shrouded in mystery, as police are yet to trace the baby’s parents or those who abandoned her. The baby was found injured on the ground floor of an apartment building in Kamala Nagar on Sunday morning. After residents informed the police, Kushaiguda Sub-Inspector Sai Kumar arrived and shifted the baby to a hospital. The baby was later moved to Niloufer Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday afternoon.

While a case has been registered under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police are yet to find any clues about the parents or the individuals responsible for abandoning the baby. Sub-Inspector Prasad, who is investigating the case, told TNM that they verified everyone residing in the apartment building where the baby was found but did not find anyone suspicious. “We have concluded that the baby was thrown from the backside of the apartment building, but haven’t found any clues yet,” SI Prasad said.

He also said that no one in the immediate vicinity of the building was reported to be pregnant. “We believe it may not be someone from that immediate neighbourhood, but perhaps someone passing by, no one knows who it was,” Prasad said. The baby appeared to have been delivered just before being abandoned, he said. He added that the police believe it could be a case of concealed pregnancy, where the woman might have delivered the baby unexpectedly and abandoned it in a state of panic.

