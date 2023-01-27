New Zealand's Sofie Devine still in doubt about start of Women's T20 World Cup

The New Zealand women's cricket team is still facing concerns over the availability of captain Sophie Devine at the start of the Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa because of a broken foot.

The New Zealand women's cricket team is still facing concerns over the availability of captain Sophie Devine at the start of the Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa because of a broken foot. Doubts over Sofie's involvement in the Women's T20 World Cup, to be held in and around Cape Town from February 10-26, have increased as she was declared unavailable for the practice matches against England.

Coach Ben Sawyer has reportedly said that the opening batter wouldn't play in the three practice matches against England but was optimistic about her comeback for the start of their World Cup campaign on February 11.

Sophie, who has not featured for the Wellington Blaze in their last three Super Smash fixtures as a precaution due to a minor foot injury, is considered fit to travel to South Africa.

The absence of the White Ferns' captain is a precaution while she manages a stress fracture in her foot to ensure she is available for the tournament, New Zealand Cricket said.

"[We're] taking it nice and slow with her. The goal is to get her fit for the two official warm-up games [after the England practice series]," Sawyer was quoted as saying from Pretoria on Friday, January 27.

"She is tracking well and was walking around today and had a little bit of a catch and a throw. "Everyone is confident she's going to be there for the first game."

The White Ferns start the tournament against defending champions Australia in two weeks.