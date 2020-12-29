New Year’s Eve: Vehicles movement restricted on MG Road and other routes in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police have issued traffic regulations on New Year’s Eve. In a comprehensive note, the traffic department listed changes in the routes,Here is the list of routes that will see restrictions on movement of vehicles and vehicular parking norms.

news Traffic

The Bengaluru police have issued traffic regulations on New Year’s Eve. In a comprehensive note, the traffic department listed changes in the routes, vehicular parking norms and further restrictions on movement. The changes will come into effect from December 31, 2020, 8 pm to January 1, 2021, 1 pm. This comes a day after the police issued orders banning any events, parties or performances at public places and commercial establishments (hotels and pubs) in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve due to the pandemic.

“Despite the orders, people may gather on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, and during the celebrations, youth participation in risky behaviour like vehicular racing increases within the city limits. To avoid the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic and in view of public safety, we are banning vehicular traffic congestion and modifying routes” read the statement.

Invoking the Karnataka Traffic Control Act, 1960 and the Motor Traffic Act, 1989, the police have called for restrictions in movement of vehicles on parts of Museum Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, MG Road and Museum Road to stop people from crowding the areas and to reduce traffic congestion. Vehicular movement on these roads has been banned, except for police and emergency duty vehicles, from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021.

The police have also placed restrictions on the use of following overpasses (flyovers) — elevated flyover from Roopenagrahara to Electronic city access road, Jayadeva flyover, Dairy Circle flyover, Kadugodi Flyover, Sarjapur flyover. Access will be limited to these flyovers from 10 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021.

The order also says that vehicular parking will also be prohibited on Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Brigade Road, Indiranagar 100ft Road, St Marks Road and Church Street from 4 pm on the New Year’s Eve.

“The local authorities have been instructed to install all the necessary notice boards for the implementation of the traffic modification system,” read the statement.

The Karnataka government, earlier, issued orders prohibiting DJ parties, special events, parties or any kind of performances at public places and commercial establishments like hotels and pubs in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve owing to the pandemic.