New video shows Dalit govt employee who fell at feet of caste Hindu man slapping him

Muthusamy, who is an assistant at the Annur Village Administrative Office, was transferred after the new video emerged on social media.

The controversy over a Dalit government employeee allegedly being forced to prostate in front of a caste Hindu man in Coimbatore district on August 6 has now taken a new turn. The video of the incident had earlier gone viral. On August 13, another video of the incident surfaced on social media, where the Dalit staff member is seen striking the caste Hindu man during a verbal spat between the two. After this video went viral too, the district revenue officer transferred the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) and Dalit staff member, who is an assistant at the office, on Saturday, August 14. As part of departmental action, VAO Kalaiselvi has been transferred to Kalampalayam and VA Muthusamy has been transferred to Ambothi revenue office in Coimbatore district from the Annur VAO office.

The incident took place on August 6 when Gopinathan alias Gopalswamy (42), who hails from the Gounder community and works as a marriage broker had gone to the Village Administrative Officers (VAO) office in Annur. Gopinathan reportedly paid money to procure documents relating to land patta. In the video that has now surfaced, Gopinathan demands the document as he and Muthusamy yell loudly at each other. In a fit of rage, Muthusamy, then strikes Gopinathan across the face, as the latter falls to the ground. Kalaiselvi then rushes forward, and is seen pacifying Gopinathan, requesting him to drink water. The two men then continue to argue, as the video ends.

Earlier, Muthusamy had told a mediaperson - the audio of which had gone viral - that Gopinathan had gone to the office to procure land patta without holding the required documents. In this version of events, when Kalaiselvi told him to bring the documents to process the patta, Gopinathan refused, and allegedly behaved rudely with her. It was then that Muthusamy intervened, telling Gopinathan to speak decently with the woman officer and to bring the documents. But when Gopinathan refused, he behaved aggressively, hurled caste slurs and threatened to get him fired, alleged Muthusamy. It was then that Muthusamy fell at Gopinathanâ€™s feet.

The earlier video showed Muthusamy in tears, prostrating in front of Gopinathan. Muthusamy is seen being picked up from the ground by office bearers, as Kalaiselvi urges him not to do so. The video also showed Muthusamy hitting his head with his hands as he cried.

According to reports, Gopinathan had earlier tried to lodge a complaint against Muthusamy at the Annur police station but no FIR was registered.

Coimbatore District Collector GS Sameeran had on August 7 ordered an inquiry committee headed by District Revenue Officer (DRO) Leela Alex. After the Coimbatore Collector ordered a case be registered in the matter, the Annur police on August 7 booked Gopinathan (38) under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of IPC and under various sections of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act as per the complaint by P Muthusamy (56).