New variant of coronavirus successfully isolated and cultured by India: ICMR

India is reportedly the first country to isolate and culture the new variant of novel coronavirus that has been reported in the UK.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Saturday, said that India has successfully isolated and cultured the new 'more infectious' variant of the coronavirus strain, which had originated in the United Kingdom. India is reportedly the first country to isolate and culture the new variant of SARS-CoV-2. It was carried out at the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The British government had recently announced that the newly identified variant of the novel coronavirus found in their population is up to 70% more transmissible, following which India sprung into action. The country put in place a pro-active and preventive strategy to detect and contain the variant. So far, the new variant has been detected in 29 UK returnees through genome sequencing.

"India successfully cultures the new viral strain on the horizon (UK variant of SARS-COV-2). UK-variant of the virus, with all signature changes, is now successfully isolated and cultured at the National Institute of Virology from the clinical specimens collected from UK-returnees," the apex research council said.

Notably, no country has yet reported successful isolation and culture of the UK-variant of SARS-CoV-2. In India, Vero cell lines were used by the scientists of ICMR-NIV to culture the UK-variant of the virus.

The new UK variant has already been reported by Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

From November 25 to December 23 midnight, about 33,000 passengers had disembarked at various Indian airports from the UK. All states and Union Territories are tracking passengers from the UK and carrying out RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests on them to track down the mutant coronavirus strain.

Meanwhile, the Indian government will resume flights between India and UK from January 8 However, only 30 flights per week will operate between the UK and Indian airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. India had suspended flight operations from and to the UK starting December 22 following the spread of the new variant.

