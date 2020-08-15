New SUV Mahindra Thar unveiled, to be launched on October 2

The SUV is available in two variants — AX (Adventure) and LX (Lifestyle).

Mahindra and Mahindra unveiled their new SUV, Mahindra Thar on Saturday, on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day. The SUV will launch on October 2.

“Thar is an icon. There were many aspects that were intrinsic to its character. We retained them and at the same time, we also addressed some of the customer requirements. We built it with modern conveniences and make it really safe,” Ramkripa Ananthan, chief designer of automotive business, reportedly said.

The company unveiled the car through a live webcast. The SUV is available in two variants — AX (Adventure) and LX (Lifestyle).

The Mahindra Thar comes with a hard top, a first-in-class convertible top and an optional soft top. It will be offered in six colours that include Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige and Aquamarine.

The SUV would feature BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel powertrains mated to six speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The diesel variants would be powered by 2.2 litre engine while the petrol trims would come with all new 2 litre powertrain. While the diesel motor will generate 120 HP of power, the petrol Thar will see an output of 150 HP of hauling strength

"Today, with the unveiling of the all-new Thar, we rewrite history once again. The model is firmly rooted in our rich automotive heritage and upholds the Mahindra DNA in its purest form," M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka said.

According to Pawan Goenka, the model has been engineered in India, and most components have been sourced locally.

The model, which will be rolled out from the company's Nashik plant, will not only attract die-hard Thar enthusiasts, but will also appeal to all those people who have always dreamt of owning an iconic vehicle, with all the bells and whistles of a contemporary SUV, M&M said.

It also features new seating options -- 4 front-facing seats and 2 plus 4 side-facing seats. Other features include, 4X4 capability, drizzle resistant 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, roof-mounted speakers and safety features like dual airbags and hill-hold and hill descent control, among others.

The seven-inch infotainment screen which reportedly includes adventure statistics, multi-information display for the instrument console and cruise control. It supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The screen and the switches on the dashboard are both reportedly splash resistant.

The car has an unladen ground clearance of 226mm, which Mahindra says can wade in water till 650mm.

"With the all-new Thar, we aim to protect this legacy with superior performance both on and off the tarmac, advanced technology features, excellent safety and everyday ride comfort, all adding to the unadulterated driving pleasure of a true-blue modern SUV," M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said.

