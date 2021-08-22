New stretch of Bengaluru Metro to be operational from August 30

The extension will finally be operational after a delay of over three years â€” the initial deadline for the completion of the extended line was September 2017.

news Transport

After a delay of over three years, the extended stretch of Bengaluru Metroâ€™s Purple Line â€” from Nayandahalli to Kengeri â€” will be inaugurated on August 29, reports say. Currently, the Purple Line runs from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road, and the extension work has been going on for years. The original deadline for the opening of this extended line was September 2017.

The Times of India reports that the extended line will now be inaugurated by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on August 29. During the inauguration, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also be present. Speaking to TOI, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parwez said that the line will be open for operations from August 30.

The extended purple line will include six new stations which are Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri. The other metro line in Bengaluru, the Green Line, extends from Nagasandra station to Silk Institute.

Speaking to The Hindu, Anjum Parwez said that initially, the trains on the extended metro line will operate from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri regularly only during the peak hours. Every alternate train will operate till Kengeri during non-peak hours. According to TOI, peak hours are 8 am to 11 am and 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Anjum Parwez said that this decision was made as it wouldnâ€™t be viable to run six coaches during non-peak hours. According to The Hindu, Anjum Parwez said that the necessary number of trains will be operated if there would be sufficient demand.

Earlier, TNM had reported that the commissioning of the extended stretch was conducted on August 11 and August 12. The new stations will be equipped with an automatic fare collection (AFC) system. Through the AFC system, passengers will be able to pay for their ticket using any QR code-based payment method. It will be the first time that this system will be used in the Bengaluru metro.