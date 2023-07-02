New restaurant in TN barred from using name similar to Ambur Star Briyani

This order came after M Anees Ahmed, proprietor of Ambur Star Briyani, filed an injunction against the other restaurant for infringing on the registered trademark.

The Madras High Court restricted a restaurant from using the name ‘Original Star Biryani’ as it sounds similar to the brand ‘Ambur Star Briyani’, stating that it might confuse customers. This order came after M Anees Ahmed, proprietor of Ambur Star Briyani, filed an injunction against Original Star Biryani for infringing on his restaurant’s registered trademark. According to reports, Anees also sought an injunction on restraining the new restaurant from passing off their products as that of Ambur Star Briyani by “adopting a deceptively similar trademark.” Anees further told the court that Original Star Biryani adopting a name similar to his restaurant chain would cause “irreparable loss and hardship.”

Justice S Sounthar, who was hearing the case, said that the respondent (Original Star Biryani) was only planning to commence a business under the name while Ambur Star Briyani has been using the trademark from 1890 and has gained immense popularity. The court also noted that the colour scheme used by Original Star Biryani was similar to Ambur Star Briyani and this would definitely confuse customers.

Reports said that the proprietor of Ambur Star Briyani had gotten the name registered as a trademark in August 2018.

After hearing the petition, Justice Sounthar directed Original Star Biryani to respond and adjourned the hearing to July 12.