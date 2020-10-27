New reservation law doesnâ€™t undermine existing benefits: Kerala CM

Pinarayi Vijayan was addressing concerns on the move to implement the reservation in government jobs for financially backward people in the general category.

news Reservation

The new law for reservation does not undermine the existing benefits of any category of people, clarified Kerala Chief Minister on Monday. He was addressing concerns of different sections of people and political parties about the new provision for the financially backward in the general category.

The state cabinet had on October 21 decided to amend the reservation provisions in the Kerala State and Subordinate Services Rules to implement 10% reservation in government jobs for the financially backward section in the general category.

He alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was trying to subvert the reservation meant to uplift the socially backward sections of the population.

"The LDF (Left Democratic Front) stands by the policy of maintaining the present level of reservation in government posts for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and the educationally and socially backward sections," CM Pinarayi told the media.

He said that while ensuring that each community gets the full reservation benefit it deserves, 10% reservation should be made for the poor in the general category.

He also said that a constitutional amendment was required and political parties in India, including the Congress and the Left, had supported the bill in parliament.

"The law was passed by 323 out of the 326 members present. That law is now being implemented in Kerala and has nationwide implications. Those who are leading the agitation against the government in the name of this need to embrace this reality," the CM said.

He reiterated that the law does not undermine the reservation of any existing category.

On January 7 2019, the Union Council of Ministers had approved 10% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the economically weaker section in the general category.

Meanwhile, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders on Sunday held discussions with community leaders, including the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), seeking support for their scheduled protest on October 28 at Ernakulam.

The IUML had in 2019 criticised the Centreâ€™s decision to implement 10% quota for the economically weaker sections in the general category and termed it as unconstitutional and a violation of the basic principles of reservation.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had on Wednesday decided the criteria for reservation after considering the recommendations of a two-member commission headed by retired Judge K Sasidharan Nair and member Advocate K Rajagopalan Nair.

"The eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of the income of the family and their financial backwardness," a state government release said.

Currently, 50% reservation is set aside for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Communities.

(With PTI input)