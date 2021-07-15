The new proposed rules for using drones in India

The last date for the public to submit their comments on the draft rules is August 5.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued draft rules to ensure ease of using drones in India. According to an official statement issued by the Ministry on Thursday, July 15, the new proposed rules are on the basis of "trust, self-certification and non-intrusive monitoring." The UAS Rules, 2021 came into force on March 12 this year. The Drone Rules, 2021, once notified, will supersede the UAS Rules, 2021. The Ministry issued the new set of proposed rules, which ranges from fewer forms to the reduced fees, according to the statement. The last date for the public to submit their comments on the draft rules is August 5.

New proposed rules

> The number of forms to be filled to operate drones in the country has been reduced to six in draft Drone Rules, 2021, in comparison to the 25 forms mentioned in the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021

> The fee, in the draft rules, has been reduced to nominal levels and de-linked from the size of the drone, according to the statement.

> The draft rules have also abolished the requirement of various approvals, including certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, import clearance, acceptance of existing drones, operator permits, authorisation of Research and Development organisation and student remote pilot licence, it said.

> No flight permission will be required up to 400 feet in green zones and up to 200 feet in the area between 8 and 12 km from the airport perimeter, the draft rules stated.

> The draft rules have also prescribed easier processes for the transfer and deregistration of drones.

> No pilot licence will be required for micro drones (for non-commercial use), nano drones and for R&D (research and development) organisations, the draft rules mentioned.

> Drone corridors will be developed for cargo deliveries and a drone promotion council will be set up to facilitate a drone-friendly regulatory regime in the country, according to the draft rules.

> The draft rules also stated that there would be no restriction on drone operations by foreign-owned companies registered in India.

> Digital sky platform will be developed as a business-friendly single-window online system. "There will be a minimal human interface on the digital sky platform and most of the permissions will be self-generated," the draft rules added.