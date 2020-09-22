New probe into inter-state drug racket, Karnataka cops question celebrities

The Internal Security Division is heading the probe.

news Crime

The Internal Security Division of the Karnataka Police are probing another inter-state drug racket. The ISD sleuths have so far interrogated 67 people in connection with the case including Sandalwood actor Yogesh. The ISD, on Tuesday, issued summons to Chethan Gowda, son of former JD(S) MP Shivarame Gowda for questioning in connection with the case.

Actor Yogesh was questioned on Monday. ISD sources said that he was a user and that the sleuths are looking to apprehend the suppliers and distributors of drugs.

The ISDâ€™s case began after it arrested two people from Kerala, Ran Daniel and Gokul Krishna. The duo were arrested on September 12 from Uram village. Police say that the duo revealed information that they were allegedly supplying drugs to Sandalwood actors and also sons of politicians in Karnataka. The ISD seized marijuana and LSD from their possession and also a black motor bike.

"We have been investigating the drug case for the past 10 days and have interrogated about 67 people," Rao, who is the Additional Director General of ISD said.

ISD sources said a few film and television actors have been questioned, as also some cricket players and a journalist.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that the ISD will also investigate the drug case as some big names have cropped up during the CCB probe.

The sources said the scope of the ISD's investigation is quite vast compared to CCB, which is limited to rave parties in Bengaluru and added that many bigwigs may come under its purview.

The Bengaluru police started investigating the drug case soon after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from the city who were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers. Now, there are three gencies probing three different cases in Karnataka. The first is the CCB's probe into the Sandalwood drug case, the second is the NCB's case where three persons were arrested and huge amounts of synthetic drugs were seized and the third is the ISD's probe.

The CCB of Bengaluru, which is probing the matter, has so far arrested 13 people, including two film actresses, a realtor and a few foreigners.

An FIR was registered under sections 20B (possession, manufacture, sale, use or distribution of narcotic or psychotropic substances) and 22 (contravention of commercial quantity of drugs) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.