New MTC terminus near Chennai's Vandalur Zoo to be ready by March 2021

The terminus will serve as a boarding and alighting point for passengers who now use Vandalur Zoo to travel.

news Transportation

The new terminus for Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses in Kilambakkam near Vandalur in Chennai is all set to be ready by March 2021. The mofussil bus terminus, which will also come up in the same premises, will be ready by December 2021.

As per reports, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which is executing both the projects, has planned to inaugurate the MTC bus terminus before the mofussil bus terminus. The new terminus will reduce the traffic congestion due to buses at the key junction on GST road since all MTC buses will now stop at the terminus instead of the road.

The initial plan was to complete the mofussil bus terminus by March 2021, but it has now been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The MTC terminus is aimed at providing an easy transport option to passengers who board and alight from long distance buses on the GST road. Currently, many MTC buses operate from Vandalur Zoo bus stop, which in turn is congesting the GST road.

The MTC terminus spans over 36,200 square feet and will have 11 platforms. Once ready, the buses operating from Vandalur Zoo -- like 91V, 70V, 19V and 21G -- will be shifted to the Kilambakkam terminus.

The foundation stone for the terminus was laid in 2019, and the estimated cost for constructing the terminus is around Rs 393 crore. Expected to shelter around 250 buses at any given point in time and to accommodate around 1.5 lakh passengers, the terminus will have enough parking space for 270 cars and 3,500 motorcycles. Once completed, all the buses towards south Tamil Nadu, to cities like Madurai and Tirunelveli will depart from Kilambakkam terminus. Chennai Metro Railâ€™s extension to Kilambakkam has also been planned from the present airport station to facilitate easy access to passengers who are planning to board buses at Kilambakkam.