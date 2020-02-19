A new Motorola Razr's display screen is peeling off at the hinge: Report

The user Raymond Wong who noticed it, claims in his article that the issue in his phone is not due to the device falling or any water entering it.

Does the new Motorola Razr, the foldable smartphone have a serious display issue? There have been reports of the phone not really living up to expectations in some of the areas. These include a hinge which was reported to be creaky. The display itself was reportedly not so smooth and uniform. Now there is a complaint of the screen peeling off the surface with the plastic laminate rising above, as per a report in The Verge.

The person who noticed this defect in the Motorola Razr, one Raymond Wong, claims in his article that the issue in his phone is not due to the device falling or any water entering it etc. The only explanation he can give is a change in the temperature in which the phone was operating, from a cold place to a warm one. The peeling off has happened on its own and it is precisely at the place where the folding hinge is located. Is the hinge the only issue then? It may be too early to comment since Wong claims he has taken up the issue with Motorola and is awaiting a response.

Further describing the nature of the problem, Wong says it is not only the ugly sight of the lamination standing up in the middle of the display screen but the touchscreen does not function in that place, the portion above and below are normal it appears. He has been having the phone for only a week before noticing this issue.

You may recall, Samsung had faced almost the same two issues last year in March when it launched its first foldable device, the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The hinge had defects and the screen was peeling off. The company withheld the physical launch or shipments of the phone and went back to its own display and other component resources. It took a whole six months or more to come up with the solutions and the phone is now in the market. Experts feel the device cannot be called perfect, but the company has addressed many issues in its second offering, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launched last week.