New guidelines for Karnataka containment zones: No barricades for individual cases

The state government made these revisions stating that it has been difficult to conduct surveillance of containment zones.

The Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday revised guidelines that define containment zones and buffer zones. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will now not be required to barricade the streets where individual cases of COVID-19 are detected. “In view of the evolving situation of COVID-19 in the state, there are a large number of cases reported in houses and apartments that are closely located. This has led to many containment zones, thus making it difficult for authorities to conduct surveillance,” the department said in its notification.

According to the new guidelines, if the person with COVID-19 lives in an individual house, only the building in which the person resides will be a containment zone. Earlier, the entire street where an individual house is located was a containment zone and both ends of the streets were to be barricaded. With revised guidelines, this is not necessary.

If there are individual cases in an apartment building, only the floor in which the COVID-19 patient resides will be considered a containment zone henceforth. Earlier, the floor in which the patient resides along with the floors above and below were considered containment zones. If a resident of a slum tests positive, the entire street in which the person resides will now be a containment zone.

The revised guidelines also stipulate that notices cannot be pasted outside the door of the COVID-19 patient. However, if a person resides in an apartment complex, concerned resident welfare associations must be informed of the resident turning positive for the novel coronavirus.

Barricading of roads will be allowed if there are clusters of cases in the same locality and the patients' homes are located close to each other. The Deputy Commissioners of Districts or the Commissioners of urban local bodies are responsible to implement this.

According to the revised guidelines, a buffer zone is the area within a 200-metre radius of a containment zone. Active surveillance of patients in containment zones will be done once a day and surveillance of buffer zones will be done twice a week.