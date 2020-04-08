New grocery ordering platform StoreSe launched for apartment communities in Bengaluru

MP Tejasvi Surya’s Bengaluru South Corona Task Force and StoreSe have entered into a partnership to enable apartments of South Bengaluru to order groceries.

StoreSe.in, a new grocery delivery platform targeted at apartment communities, has been launched in Bengaluru. Residents of apartments across the city can now order essentials and groceries from their trusted brands through StoreSe and get it delivered, within 24 hours, with an order fulfillment rate of 90%. Major offline retailers like Vishal Megamart, More, Metro and others have integrated with the StoreSe platform to help people get assured delivery of essentials from the safety and comfort of their homes and at compelling prices. As a testament to its commitment in ensuring smooth supplies, MP Tejasvi Surya’s Bengaluru South Corona Task Force and StoreSe have entered into a partnership to enable apartments of South Bengaluru to order groceries.

Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, Bangalore South, said, “I am proud to see exemplary solutions like StoreSe.in making the lives of Bengaluru residents much easier during the lockdown. The Bengaluru South Corona Task Force is happy to partner with StoreSe to deliver groceries to the apartments of South Bengaluru. It also makes me incredibly proud of being in a city where startups are building incredible products that will help the citizens maintain normalcy without much disruption. As this is available throughout Bengaluru, I urge all Bengalureans to make use of such novel services instead of stepping outside and risking your lives as well as that of others.”

To use StoreSe, residents can visit StoreSe.in, select their apartment, choose the items they need from the product catalogue and pay for their order. If the residents don't find their apartment listed, they can create an entry for their apartment under the "List your Apartment" section and promote it within their apartments to generate upvotes. The StoreSe team will try to open up the service basis the demand and total upvotes from every apartment. The service is expanding rapidly and based on demand, new apartments are typically onboarded within 72 hours. StoreSe has partnered with cab drivers via leading cab aggregators to enable smooth and quick deliveries. After an order has been placed, StoreSe will get it delivered within 24 hours.

Abhinav Pathak, CEO and Cofounder, Perpule, said, “Customers need groceries and essentials from partners they trust. Quality, price and on-time delivery plays a huge role in keeping customers happy. By partnering with neighbourhood stores and local cab drivers, StoreSe is ensuring stability of the hyper-local economy and providing an opportunity for local cab drivers to earn meaningful income. We are able to fulfill the huge customer demand with the help of technology which is ensuring that customers get what they ordered for. StoreSe has been well-received in Bengaluru and we plan to move to other cities soon.”

StoreSe has a product catalogue of more than 1200 items featuring groceries, fruits & vegetables, snacks, personal care, dairy, beverages and other household essentials. Launched in beta last week in Bengaluru, StoreSe has several apartments signed up on its platform and is able to deliver 90% of what consumers order. This is made possible with the support of the store partners and the underlying UltraPOS technology through which StoreSe is able to map real-time inventory of the stores on its online platform. In the next few weeks, StoreSe will expand into other cities such as Hyderabad, Pune, Gurgaon, Mumbai and a few tier 2 cities as well since the company is witnessing a huge demand from the residents of these cities.

For retailers, StoreSe helps establish an online presence and retain their loyal customer base who are fast adapting to shopping online. It is helping the brands run their stores with minimal staff, at a time when social distancing and lack of staff is posing many challenges for brands to run operations smoothly. With StoreSe, the retail stores are responsible for the supply and order preparation. Once a nearby store receives the order, they are allowed a maximum of 24 hours to keep the entire order ready. The payment by customers is made online. By deeply integrating with the UltraPOS platform, StoreSe ensures high fulfilment rates, helping maintain high customer satisfaction at all times.

The StoreSe platform has been built by retail tech startup, Perpule. The company is building solutions for Omni-channel retail which will enable the transformation of the Indian retail industry. The focus of the company is to launch products which enable retailers to provide seamless customer experience, both online and offline. The retail-tech startup was founded in October 2016 by Abhinav Pathak, Saketh BSV and Yogesh Ghaturle.