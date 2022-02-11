New dates announced for Kerala Film Festival

Over 180 films will be screened across 14 movie theatres in Thiruvananthapuram.

The 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which was earlier postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, will be held in March 2022. The festival will be held over eight days from March 18 to 25 in Thiruvananthapuram, announced Saji Cherian, Minister of Cultural Affairs. The festival will be inaugurated on the evening of March 18 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Nishagandhi Auditorium, as it happened in the years before the pandemic.

Over 180 films will be screened across 14 movie theatres in Thiruvananthapuram. All the usual categories including the competition of new films from Asian, African and Latin American countries will be included. The other categories are world cinema, Malayalam cinema today, Indian cinema and so on. A retrospective will also be part of the package, commemorating the contributions of legendary Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu, who died last year.

Films selected in the competition category was earlier announced. This included the Malayalam films Nishiddo and Aavasavyooham, the Tamil film Koozhangal, and the Hindi/Kashmiri film Be Ches Ne Veth.

There will also be a special package called 'Films from Conflicted' to showcase movies made in places of conflict across the world. It will contain films made in Afghanistan, Burma and Khurdistan.

In addition, there will also be a package to screen films that won Fiprasci awards at IFFK in the last two years.

Last year the festival was held in February and March across four places in Kerala, taking into account the difficulties in travel during the pandemic and in order to reduce crowds at one place. The 25th edition which was supposed to happen in December 2020 was pushed to February because of the restrictions.

It began in Thiruvananthapuram, which has hosted the festival for the past many years, and then was replicated in other regions. However, there was some opposition over holding the festival in other places from some sections of people in the capital.