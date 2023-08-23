New curriculum framework proposing two board exams in a year handed over to NCERT

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a joint orientation workshop of the National Curriculum Framework Oversight Committee and the National Syllabus and Textbook Committee on Wednesday, August 23.

news Education

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan said that the National Syllabus and Textbook Committee (NSTC) will form futuristic teaching-learning material based on ‘Indian knowledge system’. The Minister was addressing media persons at the joint orientation workshop of the National Curriculum Framework Oversight Committee and the NSTC held on Wednesday, August 23. “The government has handed over the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), formed as per the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The NCERT has formed two committees, namely, NCF Oversight Committee and the NSTC. Their first orientation workshop is being held today,” the Minister said.

The National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 states that students will be offered a chance to appear for board examinations two times in a year. “Board examinations should be offered at least twice a year to ensure that students have both enough time and opportunity to perform well. Students can then appear for a Board examination in courses they have completed and feel ready for,” the NCF says.

“The fact that life-determining Board Examinations are available only on two occasions, in Grade 10 and 12, the pressure on students and families would naturally be high. Also, the current structure of Board Examinations forces students to concentrate only on a few subjects at the expense of others, preventing truly holistic development,” it says. The National Education Policy 2020 also said, “To…eliminate the ‘high stakes’ aspect of Board Exams, all students will be allowed to take Board Exams on up to two occasions during any given school year, one main examination and one for improvement, if desired.”

The NCF adds that the process of conducting two board examinations in an academic year can be made possible through the creation of a comprehensive test item bank that can be used to create tests using suitable software. “This will enable the move towards a system of on-demand examinations in the near future as described in NEP 2020,” the NCF notes.

Reportedly, as per the revised curriculum framework, class 11 and 12 students will have to study at least two languages, with at least one of them being an Indian language.