In new advisory, India asks stranded citizens not to rush to Ukraine border posts

The Indian embassy said the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and it is getting ‘increasingly difficult’ to help Indians who come there without prior intimation.

The Indian Embassy on Saturday, February 26, advised stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine to exercise caution at all times and not move to any border posts to exit the country without prior coordination with its officials. The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory in view of increasing Russian attacks on several Ukrainian cities and reports of heavy fighting around the capital Kyiv.

The embassy particularly advised those staying in the eastern part of Ukraine to continue to remain in their current places of residence and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible. "All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with the government of India officials at the border posts (helpline numbers established) and the emergency numbers of the embassy of India in Kyiv," the embassy said.

It said the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the embassy is working continuously with the Indian missions in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of the citizens.

"Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoint without prior intimation," it said in the advisory.

Notwithstanding the difficult ground situation, India on Friday, February 25, managed to set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland.

India also positioned teams of officials at Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec as well as Shehyni-Medyka land border points in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in the Slovak Republic and Suceava transit point in Romania to coordinate the exit of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

Air India operated two flights to the Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to a Russian military offensive against it, senior government officials said. Indian nationals who have reached the Ukraine-Romania border by road will be taken to Bucharest by Indian government officials so that they can be evacuated in the two Air India flights.

The Ukrainian airspace was closed for civil aircraft operations by the country's authorities Thursday morning and therefore, the evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest.

While one Air India flight departed from Delhi around 9 pm on Friday, the other one departed Mumbai around 10.25 PM on Friday, the officials mentioned. The two Air India flights will depart from Bucharest to India on Saturday, the officials said.