Pathanamthitta district Collector Divya S Iyer brought her son to the valedictory ceremony of a private film festival and delivered the speech with the three-and-a-half -year old in her arms.

A woman IAS officer in Kerala recently sparked controversy by addressing a public gathering while holding her child in her arms. It was Pathanamthitta district Collector Divya S Iyer who got netizens talking by delivering a speech at the valedictory ceremony of a private film festival with her three-and-a-half-year-old son in her arms. Many argued that the Collector did not consider her position’s ‘propriety’, while her supporters highlighted the multiple roles that women play and their right to have their moments with their children.

The incident that triggered the controversy took place at the sixth International Film Festival of Adoor, held on October 30. A video of the same was shared on Facebook by Chittayam Gopakumar, Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly and an organiser of the film festival. The video showed the Collector attending the finale of the three-day event with her son. He deleted the video from his Facebook handle later.

A large number of people criticised her, saying that what she did was “improper for a high-ranking officer”. Among the opponents was noted lyricist Rajeev Alunkal, who said that “she acted without propriety” by bringing her child to a public function. Several other critics charged that Divya had "over-acted" and had not given the event its due seriousness. The officers' supporters pointed to the example of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who had made history by bringing her three-month-old daughter to the United Nations General Assembly in 2018. While Ardern delivered her speech at a peace summit in the UN, her partner Clarke Gayford had held the infant on his lap, creating headlines worldwide.

Those backing Divya include her husband, former MLA and Youth Congress state vice-president KS Sabarinadhan. He strongly defended his spouse, saying that she took the child along with her as it was a holiday and the function was an unofficial one. In a Facebook post on Thursday, he said that Divya is a committed officer who completely dedicates her weekdays for official purposes, while trying to spend Sundays with her son by avoiding travel, meetings and other programmes. “However, some functions can not be avoided in certain circumstances. In such situations, she would inform the organisers in advance that she would attend the event along with their son,” he said.

Noting that such a discussion has its positives too, he said that this was not an issue faced by one Divya Iyer alone. “It is the same fate for the majority of working women who stand firm on their feet to overcome difficulties. At least half the criticism would not happen if we knew the many difficulties that women overcome, while playing multiple roles in their personal lives, in addition to handling professional duties,” he said. Sabarinadhan added, "Working mothers do not need anyone's sympathy. But, society should give them a positive space to work.”

Renowned writer Benyamin and social activist Dhanya Raman were among those who extended whole-hearted support to the IAS officer in the controversy. Raman, in a recent Facebook post, had said that all children should be given the chance to grow up enjoying their mother’s love. Benyamin reminded the readers that besides being a district Collector, Divya was also an individual who needs her private moments. "She too has the right to spend time with her child," he said in a Facebook post. Asking what was objectionable in taking the child along with her while attending a private function, he wondered, "Why can’t we think about the rights of the mother and child?" He also pointed out the respect shown to women in foreign countries when they arrive at public platforms, parliaments and legislative assemblies with their children.

