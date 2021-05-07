‘Nenjam Marapathillai’ and ‘Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban’ to stream on OTT

Selvaraghavan directorial ‘Nenjam Marapathillai’ hit the big screens in March this year, while filmmaker RDM’s ‘Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban’ was released in November last year.

Selvaraghavan’s recently released film Nenjam Marapathillai is gearing up to release in the OTT Platform Zee5 Tamil on May 14. Announcing the news on Tuesday, OTT platform Zee5 wrote, “Iyakkunar Selvaraghavan padai pil psycho vaga SJ Suryah nadikkum suspense koodi ya thigil kadhai # NenjamMarapathillai May 14 mudhal unga #ZEE5 la paarun ga!”

Kollywood thriller Nenjam Marapathillai stars actors SJ Suryah, Regina Cassandra and Nanditha Swetha in the lead roles. Helmed by Selvaraghavan, the project is produced by P Madhan, Gitanjali Selvaraghava n, Siddharth Rao and Anirudh Krishna under the banners of Escape Artists Motion Pictures, GLO Studios and Southside Studios respectively. The film has music by composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. Nenjam Marappathillai marks Yuvan and Selvaraghavan’s collaboration after almost 10 years.

Nenjam Marapathillai faced a series of unprecedented hurdles before it hit the big screens on March 5 this year. The film started rolling in January 2016 and the shooting was completed by June 2016, however, it remained unreleased due to internal conflicts and also faced financial constraints after the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax.

Even before the release of the film, the Madras High Court had ordered an interim stay on the release of Nenjam Marappathillai after hearing a complaint filed by Radiance Media Pvt Ltd. Against Escape Artists Motion Pictures, the production banner that bankrolled the venture. However, the interim stay order was cancelled later on March 4, a day before the release of the movie.

Amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases reported across the country, various production houses and filmmakers have chosen to have an OTT release instead of theatres, while some have opted to release it on OTT following its theatrical release.

The makers of the 2020 crime-thriller Kavalthurai Ung al Nanban recently announced that the movie will be streaming on OTT platform Zee 5 Tamil from May 7. Sharing the news on Twitter, Zee 5 Tamil tweeted, “A chilling psychological drama of a young man who stands up against the police. Vetrimaran presents # KavalthuraiUngalNanban from 7th May on #ZEE5 #SureshRavi”

The crime thriller stars actors Suresh Ravi and Raveena Ravi in the lead roles, while RJ Munna, Supergood Subramani and Sharath Ravi appear in supporting roles in the movie. The film was released in November last year and was presented by popular filmmaker Vetrimaaran. Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban is written and directed by filmmaker RDM.