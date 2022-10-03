‘Neither storm nor rain shall stall this yatra’: Rahul’s speech amidst heavy rain in Karnataka

‘Like a river, this yatra will flow from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Neither storm nor rain or cold weather will stall its flow,’ Rahul Gandhi said.

news Politics

Undeterred by the inclement weather on Sunday, October 2, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Mysuru on the third day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. Even as rain continued to drench everyone, Rahul Gandhi continued to speak to the enthusiastic crowd. "Like a river, this yatra will flow from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Neither storm nor rain or cold weather will stall its flow. This river-like journey will persist and in this river you will not find any trace of hate or violence. There will only be love and brotherhood as this is India's history and DNA," Rahul said.

Earlier, during the day, Gandhi walked for over 10 kilometres from Badanavalu to Mysuru and was welcomed by a beeline of bystanders on both sides of the road. The police were seen struggling to manage the crowd and maintain order amid Congress supporters beating drums in their leader's welcome. While roadsides were dotted with young people eager to catch a glimpse of the Congress leader, women were seen on the terrace of their houses to watch Gandhi.

At the venue of the public meeting in Mysuru later, the Congress leader said nothing can deter the Bharat Jodo Yatra which was aimed at "stopping hatred and violence spread by the BJP-RSS".

On a day the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons to Karnataka Congress president DK Shiva Kumar for appearance on October 7 in the National Herald case, Rahul told the Mysuru gathering, "No matter how much hate and violence the BJP spreads, this yatra will achieve its goal and will unite people."

The former Congress president also attacked the BJP government in Karnataka over graft charges, accusing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of crossing all limits of corruption. "This 40% (commission) government is taking bribes even from BJP people who are unable to pay up, and despite the contractor association writing to the prime minister, no action has been taken," he said.

Moments after the Mysuru rally, Congress leaders took to Twitter to laud Rahul Gandhi's rain-soaked moment as a sign of his resilience. Social media users drew parallels between Rahul's address and a similar speech NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) supremo Sharad Pawar delivered amid incessant rains during the Maharashtra elections in 2019.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala took to social media to say that Rahul was undeterred by rains and was committed to his resolve of uniting India.

On the evening of Gandhi Jayanthi undeterred by a downpour in Mysuru, @RahulGandhi electrified a sea of people. It was an unequivocal declaration. No force can stop the #BharatJodoYatra from uniting India against hate, from speaking up against unemployment and price rise,” Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter while sharing Gandhi's rally video.

On the evening of Gandhi Jayanthi undeterred by a downpour in Mysuru, @RahulGandhi electrified a sea of people. It was an unequivocal declaration. No force can stop the #BharatJodoYatra from uniting India against hate, from speaking up against unemployment and price rise. pic.twitter.com/1cVSPBiew8 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 2, 2022

In a tweet in Hindi, Surjewala said, "The resolve to stop hate and to fight against violence shall continue...neither rains nor storm will be able to stop this.” A host of Congress supporters also tweeted Gandhi's Myrusu rally images bearing the caption, "Barsaat ho ya aandhi… nahi rukega yeh Gandhi… (Rain or storm, this Gandhi will not stop)."

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to join Rahul Gandhi later in the week for the Bharat Jodo yatra. While Sonia Gandhi will walk along with Rahul Gandhi in Melukote on October 6, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the walk in Nagamangala on October 7.