Negotiations begin to arrange blood money to save Nimisha Priya

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurien Joseph, along with a team of former and serving diplomatic officials, have managed to establish contact with authorities in Yemen.

In a ray of hope for Nimisha Priya, the Indian nurse on a death row in Yemen, negotiations for blood money to save her will be beginning soon. Nimisha, who has been in jail since 2017, has been sentenced to death for the murder of a Yemeni national, Talal Abdo Mahdi. Nimisha had alleged abuse and torture by Talal and this was her last resort to get back to her family living in Kerala. Now, sentenced to death, Nimisha has run out of options after the courts in Yemen dismissed her appeals.

The only possibility of any reprieve for Nimisha Priya is if the family of Talal Mahdi pardons her for blood money â€” compensation paid by an offender or his kin to the family of the victim â€” in accordance with the Sharia law and diplomatic intervention, as per Yemeni rules. Now, Mahdiâ€™s family have reportedly agreed for negotiation talks.

An action council called Save Nimisha Priya was formed a few months ago with an aim to help Nimisha to get out of the death row. Under the Shariat law, the legal heir of the deceased can be compensated and in turn, the death sentence can be commuted. The action council had sought help from former Supreme court judge Justice Kurian Joseph to coordinate negotiation efforts. Until the action council was formed, Nimisha had not been geting proper legal support, following which her appeals were dismissed by Yemeni courts.

Justice Joseph, along with a team of former and serving diplomatic officials, managed to establish contact with authorities in Yemen. According to a source in the know of things, talks have begun with the family members of the deceased and the month of Ramzan has also come as an added impetus. According to rough estimates, a sum equivalent to Rs 1.50 crore might have to be paid in Yemeni currency and perhaps it could be even more as it includes fine and other charges.

Meanwhile, a team led by Justice Joseph, including Nimisha Priya's mother and her young daughter, are awaiting diplomatic clearance to travel to Yemen to have a direct dialogue with Mahdi's family. Last month, a Yemeni court dismissed Priya's appeal in the murder case of Talal Mahdi, in which she, along with another person, are the prime accused. The two have been sentenced to death for the murder of Mahdi in 2017.

Hailing from Palakkad, Priya, a nurse by profession, reached Yemen in 2012 with her husband. In 2015, with the help of Talal Mahdi, she set up a clinic. Her husband and child who had gone to Kerala could not return as the civil war broke out in Yemen and the country stopped issuing new visas. Nimisha had told TNM that Mahdi started harassing her at this time. Mahdi allegedly brutally tortured and abused Nimisha. He also allegedly forged documents to show that he was married to her. She also accused him of torturing her and taking away her passport, making her trip back to her home state impossible.

The incident came to light only when a Kerala gospel worker reached a jail in Yemen to preach. NImisha Priya handed over a letter to him describing the entire incident.

To help save Nimisha Priya, you can contribute to the crowdfund set up for her. Details below:

CONTACT EMAIL: savenimisha@gmail.com

BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS:

ACCOUNT NAME: SAVE NIMISHAPRIYA INTERNATIONAL ACTION COUNCIL

AC NO: 00000040847370877

IFS Code SBIN0000893

STATE BANK OF INDIA