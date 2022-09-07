NEET-UG results 2022 to be declared on Sept 7: Here's how to check

This year, the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of nearly 2.5 lakh from 2021.

news Education

The results for NEET (UG) 2022 medical entrance exam are expected to be declared on Wednesday, September 7. The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) for 2022 was held earlier on July 17, when nearly 17.7 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. In comparison, in 2021, over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Around 8.70 lakh candidates cleared the exam last year, while India had around 88,120 undergraduate medical seats available at the time. NEET (UG) scores will be available on neet.nta.nic.in and on ntaresults.nic.in. Category-wise cut-off marks and the all India rank list will also be released on neet.nta.nic.in.

Here's how to check the results:

> Go to neet.nta.nic.in

> Open the link which says 'NEET UG 2022 Result'

> Enter your login details as per admit card: You will be asked for your application number, registration, and date of birth

> If the page does not open, try using the incognito or private browsing mode

About 95% attendance was recorded in the NEET (UG) which had received a record 18.72 lakh applications this year. Candidates were told they could apply for the answer key and recorded response challenges from August 30 for a cost of Rs 200 for each answer key and Rs 200 per question respectively. Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female. This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

Last year, the NEET (UG) exam was held on September 12, with over 95% of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres. Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses. The exam was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 cities (Colombo, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuwait City, Doha, Manama, Riyadh, Lagos) outside India on July 17 in 'pen and paper' mode.

Also read:

Ukraine-return Indian students can now complete studies at other universities abroad

Why Indian students go abroad for MBBS: The inadequacy of opportunities at home