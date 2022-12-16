NEET UG, JEE Main and CUET 2023 exam dates announced

JEE Main will be held in two sessions, in January and April 2023.

news Education

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the calendar for major exams to be conducted by it in the academic year 2023-24, including JEE-Main, NEET UG and CUET. The medical entrance exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be held on May 7, 2023. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for entrance to central universities will be held from May 21 to 31, 2023. The first session of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main (Joint Entrance Examination â€“ Main) will be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day.

The second session of JEE-Main will be held in April. Applications for the exam will be accepted from December 15 to January 12. "For Academic Session 2023-24, it has been decided that the JEE(Main)-2023 will be conducted in two sessions. Session one (January 2023) and session two (April 2023)," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA. Session two will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. The Indian Council of Agricultural Researchâ€™s All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA 2023) will be held from April 26 to 29.

JEE-Main will be conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. "In the first session of JEE (Main)- 2023, only session one will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next, session two will be visible and the candidates can opt for that. The application window for session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the information bulletin and will also be notified separately," she said.

JEE-Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.