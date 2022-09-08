NEET-UG 2022 results declared, over 9.93 lakh candidates clear exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the medical entrance exam, National Eligibility and Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG 2022, late on Wednesday night, September 7. Out of the 17,64,571 candidates candidates who appeared for the exam, 9,93,069 (56.3%) have passed. The results were announced around 11.40 pm on Wednesday and candidates can check their results on neet.nta.nic.in and also on ntaresults.nic.in.

Rajasthan's Tanishka bagged the top rank in the medical entrance exam, while Delhi's Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka bagged the second and third positions, respectively. The maximum number of candidates who qualified the exam are from Uttar Pradesh (1.17 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.13 lakh) and Rajasthan (82,548). Four candidates scored 715 out of 720 in this year's NEET. However, Tanishka was declared the all-India topper through the tie-breaker method.

In keeping with the trend, girls outnumbered boys by over 1.3 lakh in qualifying the exam.

"Candidates who scored identical marks are accorded ranks as per the tie-breaker rule where the candidate with higher marks in biology is ranked above the rest. In case of identical marks in biology, the same rule is applied for chemistry followed by physics. Even after this, if the scores remain identical, the elder candidate gets the higher rank," a National Testing Agency (NTA) official said.

The NEET for this year was conducted on July 17, 2022. The examination was conducted at 3,570 centres. The exams were held in 497 cities across the country and in 14 cities outside India including Colombo, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Kuwait City, Doha, Riyadh, Lagos and others.

The range of qualifying marks this year dropped as compared to last year. While the range of qualifying marks for General and EWS categories was set at 715-117 as against 720-138 in 2021, the cut-off for OBC, SC and ST categories came down to 116-93 from 137-108 in 2021.

Similarly, the qualifying marks range for General/EWS PwD candidates was 116-105 as against 137-122 in 2021. This year's qualifying marks range for disabled among OBC, SC and ST candidates was 104-93.

About 95 per cent attendance was recorded in the entrance examination held on July 17 at 3,570 different centres in 497 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India.

NEET is the qualifying test for MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) programmes in Indian medical and dental colleges, and it is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year saw a considerable increase in the number of registered candidates in comparison to 2021. This was the first time that the number of registrations surpassed 18 lakh, showing an increase of 2.5 lakhs. From August 30, it was possible for candidates to apply for answer key and recorded responses, at the cost of Rs 200 for each answer key and Rs 200 per question respectively.