NEET forgery case: Father and daughter, held for producing bogus certificate, get bail

The father and his daughter, an MBBS aspirant, were arrested on January 1 for producing a bogus scorecard.

The Madras High Court, on Tuesday, granted conditional bail to the dentist-father and his daughter, an MBBS aspirant, who have been accused of forging the NEET marksheet. Justice V Bharathidasan allowed the bail application and granted conditional bail in the plea moved by K Balachandran, a dentist, and his daughter, who were arrested on January 1.

The student scored 27 marks in the NEET (National Eligibility and Entrance Test) entrance exam but her father reportedly forged her marks on the scorecard to 610. She then produced the bogus scorecard when she 'appeared' for in-person counselling at Nehru Indoor Stadium on November 30. After the forgery came to light, the father and daughter were arrested by the Periamet police on January 1 this year.

On Tuesday, the case came up for hearing before Justice Bharathidasan, Additional Public Prosecutor Prabhavathi vehemently opposed the bail petition. The prosecution said that the father, who is a BDS doctor, and his daughter, who was pushed by her father, manipulated the marksheet and used it to receive an MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) seat. Both are accused and they should be in judicial custody for 20 days since the investigation is continuing, he said.

However, the counsel appearing for the petitioners said that the father was in custody for 30 days and the inquiry has been completed. Following this, Justice Bharathidasan granted conditional bail for 30 days to the daughter and father.

Balachandran and his daughter travelled from their native Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram to Chennai and produced a fake scorecard with hiked marks for receiving MBBS seat on November 30. The daughter appeared in person and claimed that she had the required documents and was eligible for a seat. However, when the officials started checking the call letter for counselling and the MBBS rank list, they found that the scorecard was fake. The Directorate of Medical Education then gave a formal complaint against Balachandran and his daughter.

On January 1, Periamet police arrested dentist Balachandran, who was on the run in Bengaluru, for forging the NEET scorecard of his daughter. Later, the daughter was also arrested. The arrests were also made since the duo failed to appear for the summons thrice.