NEET 2020 postponed, new date likely to be in last week of May

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD postponed the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Friday. NEET 2020 was scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020. The medical entrance test is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses.

A public notice from the NTA said, "In view of the hardships faced by the parents and the students due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has postponed the ensuing NEET (UG) May 2020 examination scheduled to be held on the 3rd May 2020."

It added, "As of now the examination is proposed to be held in the last week of May 2020. Exact date will be announced later on after assessing the situation."

Admit cards for the examination, which were to be issued on Friday, would be issued later after assessing the situation after April 15, 2020 only, said the NTA.



While students were supposed to download their NEET admit cards on Friday, March 27, on Thursday, the NTA announced that it would not be releasing the admit cards online. With March being the month of annual school examinations, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted scheduled examinations.

"The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting ntaneet.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in for latest updates. They are also being informed individually through their registered mobile number/ email-id. The candidates can also contact at 8700028512, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803 for any further clarification." said the NTA's statement.